Abstract

Background and Aim: The use of life-saving equipment is an effective measure to prevent drowning. Today, divers, pilots, paratroopers, and rappellers (in marine environments) of the armed forces and relief forces use this equipment in military, relief, and training operations. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the performance and efficiency of equipping air cushion wrist in lifeguard operations and keeping a person afloat for military and relief operations.



Methods: In this study, an air cushion wrist specimen was designed and manufactured from a soft and thick rubber airbag, a carbon dioxide air capsule, an aluminum capsule discharge mechanism, and a retaining bag made of Waterproof fabric were used. The efficiency of this equipment was studied inside a pool with a depth of 6 meters (at different depths) and a human manikin (with different weights) using the statistical analysis Method of Response Surface (RSM) and Design-Expert software.



Results: In this study, the minimum rescue time was related to placing a 30 kg manikin at a depth of one meter (0.45 seconds) and the highest rescue time was related to placing a 60 kg manikin at a depth of five meters (2.46 seconds). Also, the operating time was measured by the lifeguard (from the moment the manikin reached the activator) in this experiment for 2 to 4 seconds. The buoyancy time was 18 hours for a 60 kg man in a single experiment. Also, the rate of lack of fit of the data by the software was calculated to be 18.9%.



Conclusion: The results of the present study showed that the device can rescue people in deep water without the need for another person as a helper. By creating long-term buoyancy for the user, this device can increase the maneuverability of military forces in water areas and also provide enough time for rescue forces to arrive at the scene of an accident.



Keywords: Lifeguard operations, Swimming equipment, Floating in the water, Air cushion wrist, drowning.

Language: en