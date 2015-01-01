|
Citation
Harris K. J. Polic. Intell. Count. Terror. 2022; 17(2): 135-158.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
The Night Wolves emerged from the outlaw subculture and evolved into an antagonist for the Russian government. The motorcycle club received international attention after taking part in Crimea's annexation alongside the Russian military, with many European governments viewing the club as a Russian proxy and a security threat. Yet despite concerns, the club underwent an international expansion which included creating an Australian department and Russian members travelling to Australia to support local activities. This paper draws on open-source primary and secondary materials to explore the characteristics of the Night Wolves' Australian department.
Language: en
Keywords
motorcycle club; Night Wolves; Russian proxies