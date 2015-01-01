Abstract

Mental health is part of general health and counted as important base for effective function of individuals. Researches and daily experiences from Kabul University environment and its dormitory shows that female students living in Kabul university dormitory are suffering from some psychological distresses. So this research was conducted with aim of studying mental health status of female students in Kabul university dormitory.



METHODS: This is a descriptive analytical method study. The study tools were standard general health questionnaire (GHQ28) and interviews. The data analyzed using SPSS 16.



FINDINGS: This study found that mental health status of 78% of participants was not in a desirable state and 22% of participants had desirable mental health status. In addition, this study found that the mental health status of participated students were higher from standard limit in domains of social functioning but in physical symptoms, anxiety and insomnia, and in depression domains were lower that standard limit. In addition, the relation between unfamiliarity with university and dormitory environment with mental health status of students were significant. But the study did not show statistically significant relationship among age, study field, marital status and mental health status. As per findings of this study, the mental health status of female students in Kabul university dormitory is not in a desirable state and it is necessary to pay attention to students' mental health status in dormitory and university.

