Romano R, Maggi D, Hirose T, Broadhead Z, Carsten O. J. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2021; 25(2): 157-169.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15472450.2020.1822174

This research investigated the impact of sensor camera misalignment on the quality of the lane keeping assistance, end user experience and driving performance. Testing was performed with 16 participants, both males and females, with an age range from 25 to 35. The Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) errors in lateral offset ranged from −0.66 m to 0.66 m and testing was performed on two roads. The results indicated that introducing an error in the LKAS system of 0.66 m caused the mean lane position of the vehicle to move in a similar direction by 0.1 m while some individuals showed as much as a 0.2 m change in their lateral position. Increases in error in the camera misalignment also increased the number of steering reversals indicating that the drivers worked harder to stay in their lane.


Camera misalignment; driving behavior; lane keeping assist system; windscreen

