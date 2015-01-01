|
Citation
|
Chamby-Diaz JC, Estevam RS, Bazzan ALC. J. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2022; 26(1): 116-127.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Mobile devices and Internet-based applications are producing a significant volume of data that may be used to, at least partially, replace some of the hardware necessary to sense traffic systems. However, there are several issues related to such an agenda: data are heterogeneous, unstructured, may appear in natural language, are normally not geolocated, and there are balancing issues related to the use of such data. This means that all these issues must be treated via software, especially using machine learning techniques. In this paper, a methodology is proposed, which is based on: extraction and processing of relevant information from social media; determination of its context; explanation of transportation related phenomena in terms of their contexts; and prediction of traffic conditions. The methodology was applied to a case study using data from the city of Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Contextual information; machine learning; social media as source of data; urban mobility; urban traffic