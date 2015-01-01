Abstract

The current study took a cross-cultural perspective in understanding the phenomenon in which teachers are bullied by students, comparing Chinese and U.S. teachers. The survey examined Chinese (n = 154) and U.S. (n = 61) teachers' experiences of being bullied by students or witnessing other teachers bullied by students in the past year. Approximately one-third of teachers in both China and the United States reported being the target of student bullying, with relational and verbal bullying the most commonly reported types. More U.S. teachers experienced physical bullying than Chinese teachers, whereas more Chinese teachers experienced sexual bullying than U.S. teachers. U.S. teachers were more likely than Chinese teachers to report that their school had a bullying policy and that they had reported bullying behavior to school administrators.

