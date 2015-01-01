SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Qiao B, Patterson MM. Psychol. Sch. 2021; 58(6): 1133-1150.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/pits.22493

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The current study took a cross-cultural perspective in understanding the phenomenon in which teachers are bullied by students, comparing Chinese and U.S. teachers. The survey examined Chinese (n = 154) and U.S. (n = 61) teachers' experiences of being bullied by students or witnessing other teachers bullied by students in the past year. Approximately one-third of teachers in both China and the United States reported being the target of student bullying, with relational and verbal bullying the most commonly reported types. More U.S. teachers experienced physical bullying than Chinese teachers, whereas more Chinese teachers experienced sexual bullying than U.S. teachers. U.S. teachers were more likely than Chinese teachers to report that their school had a bullying policy and that they had reported bullying behavior to school administrators.


Language: en

Keywords

Chinese schools; educator-targeted bullying; K-12 schools; students bullying teachers; teachers as targets of student bullying; U.S. schools; workplace bullying in K-12 schools

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print