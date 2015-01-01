Abstract

The study examined the validity of the scores produced by the Albanian version of the Olweus Bullying Questionnaire-Revised (OBQ-R), a self-reported measure for assessing the phenomena of bullying among school students. A sample of third to ninth grade students (N = 3262) completed the OBQ-R and the data were analyzed using an exploratory factor analysis, a confirmatory factor analysis, and a measurement invariance across gender and grade levels. The results demonstrated that the OBQ-R had a clear two-factor structure (bullying and victimization) that demonstrated a reasonable fit to the OBQ-R items.



RESULTS of the measurement invariance tests indicated configural, metric, and scalar invariance across gender and grade level groups.



FINDINGS from this study suggest that the Albanian version of the OBQ-R can be used to elicit responses from Kosovar primary and lower secondary students.

Language: en