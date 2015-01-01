|
Danuza T, Masten R. Psychol. Sch. 2021; 58(8): 1490-1500.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
The study examined the validity of the scores produced by the Albanian version of the Olweus Bullying Questionnaire-Revised (OBQ-R), a self-reported measure for assessing the phenomena of bullying among school students. A sample of third to ninth grade students (N = 3262) completed the OBQ-R and the data were analyzed using an exploratory factor analysis, a confirmatory factor analysis, and a measurement invariance across gender and grade levels. The results demonstrated that the OBQ-R had a clear two-factor structure (bullying and victimization) that demonstrated a reasonable fit to the OBQ-R items.
Albanian version; factor structure; measurement invariance; Olweus Bullying Questionnaire