Citation
Konishi C, Hymel S, Wong TKY, Waterhouse T. Psychol. Sch. 2021; 58(8): 1557-1574.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study examined the association between school climate and bystander responses to bullying. Participants included 26,176 secondary students (grades 8-12; 13,224 girls) from 76 schools across Western Canada, who were asked to complete a self-reported, district-wide, school-based survey.
Language: en
Keywords
bullying; bystander responses; relationships; school climate; social-emotional development