Abstract

The emergence of terrorism against girls' education continues to prevent a large number of girls from attending school. The imminent fear of terrorist attacks also infiltrates the female teaching fraternity through their perceived job risk, job anxiety, and death sensitivity. This study echoes the female teachers' vulnerability through time-lagged data gathered from Pakistan's terrorism-affected areas. The findings unveiled the negative role of female teachers' perceived threats of terrorism in stimulating their job anxiety. This study also investigated the moderating effect of female teachers' perceived resilience in a jeopardizing context. The results of the study unveiled a significant positive association between female teachers' perceived threats of terrorism and their perceived job risk. The findings also confirmed a significant positive association between female teachers' perceived job risk and job anxiety. Furthermore, the mediating role of perceived job risk between perceived threats of terrorism and job anxiety was confirmed. Finally, the buffering effect of female teachers' perceived resilience weakens the link between perceived job risk and job anxiety. The results showed that female teachers' perceived job risk accounted for 31.8% of the variance in their job anxiety. The study's scope attempts to address the sensitive issue of society and provides a viable solution.

