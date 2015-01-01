|
Cuellar MJ, Coyle S, Weinreb KS. Psychol. Sch. 2021; 58(9): 1799-1815.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
Research suggests that parents and principals perceive school shootings as one of the leading threats to school safety and among the most likely hazardous events that would affect safety at school. However, exposure to nonfatal victimization, such as fighting, threats, theft, vandalism, bullying, hate crimes, and gang activity, has become far more common in today's schools. Using data from students in eight schools across one urban school district in the northeast United States, this study examines within-school differences in the relationships among student-level indicators of victimization, school climate, and academic outcomes, with an exploratory focus on interactions of school climate with victimization in predicting different academic outcomes.
Language: en
academic performance; school climate; student victimization; survey research