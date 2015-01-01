|
Orue I, Larrucea-Iruretagoyena M, Calvete E. Psychol. Sch. 2021; 58(9): 1832-1843.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
Transphobic bullying is prevalent in schools around the world. The present study examined the bidirectional relationships among transphobic attitudes, perpetration of transphobic bullying, and witnessing transphobic bullying. The study also included the validation of an instrument to measure transphobic bullying and the prevalence rates of transphobic attitudes and behaviors. The sample was composed of 567 adolescents (38.8% girls; aged 12-17; M = 13.96; SD = 1.18). Participants completed measures of transphobic attitudes, perpetration of transphobic bullying and witnessing transphobic bullying at time 1 (T1) and time 2 (T2) during a 1-year interval.
perpetration of transphobic bullying; transphobic attitudes; transphobic bullying; witnessing transphobic bullying