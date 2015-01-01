|
Citation
|
Fite PJ, Abel MR, Hesse DR, Griffith RL, Doyle RL. Psychol. Sch. 2021; 58(9): 1877-1886.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The current study examined associations between proactive and reactive aggression and disciplinary actions in an academic year among middle school-age youth at Time 1 (Fall) and 6-month later (Spring) and evaluated school attachment as a moderator of these links.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
disciplinary actions; proactive and reactive aggression; school attachment