Abstract

The study focuses on the impact of the creative drama method on child sexual abuse (CSA) prevention program in Turkey. A pretest-posttest experimental design with a control group was used in the study. The research was carried out with a total of 72 preschool children aged 3-6 years. Data were collected by What If Situations Test (WIST). A creative drama activity was conducted for the experimental group before training. Body Safety Training (BST) was used in both groups. The average WIST posttest scores were statistically significantly higher compared to pretest scores for the children in both groups (p <.05). A comparison of pretest and posttest assessment found that there was no statistically significant difference (p >.05) between the two groups in regard to the WIST assessment averages. BST Program has a positive impact on increasing personal safety skills when implemented together with creative drama activities.

