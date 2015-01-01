|
Citation
|
Charles PJ. Cardozo Law Rev. 2022; 43(4): 1343-1378.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Cardozo School of Law)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
To say that the moral stain of racism pervades American history would be an understatement. One does not have to look hard to find examples where people of color were treated disparagingly or disparately.1 Thus, it should come as no surprise that throughout much of American history there are examples where race played a role in lawmakers deciding who may and may not acquire, own, and use firearms for lawful purposes, or where race was the principal factor in orchestrating state- and nonstate-sponsored armed violence against people of color.2 The painful and often tragic historical intersection between race and firearms is indeed a complex and multifaceted narrative worthy of examination and reflection,3 including in the area of history-in-law4--that is, the study of how the law has evolved in a particular area; what events and factors caused the law to evolve; and how, if at all, this history is important when adjudicating legal questions.5
Language: en