SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ariel B, Sutherland A, Bland M. J. Exp. Criminol. 2021; 17(1): 55-66.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11292-019-09399-6

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE

If participants can anticipate the intervention, they may alter their responses prior to exposure to treatment. One often-ignored consequence of these "anticipatory effects" (AE) is an impact on the pre-treatment measurement. We explore this potential contamination and present practical options for mitigating AE.

Methods

A multidisciplinary review of AE.

Results

Pre-treatment measures, especially pre-treatment dependent variables, can be contaminated by AE. Experimenters need to understand the following: (1) When did the treatment 'commence'? (2) How is the pretest measured? (3) Are AE specific or global? (4) What conclusions can we draw where pretest measures are contaminated by AE?

Conclusions

AE are often ignored for both research and policy, which may lead to erroneous conclusions regarding effectiveness, benefits being underestimated, or both. AE can be resolved by collecting 'clean' baseline measures prior to the commencement of the AE, but the first step is to be aware of the potential bias due to this treatment × pre-measurement interaction.


Language: en

Keywords

Anticipatory effects; Bias; Experiments; Pretest measures

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print