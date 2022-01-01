|
Citation
Ahmed SR, Serpas DG, Chavira DA, Myers HF. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35758979
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Previous minority stress scholarship has investigated racism as both a constituent to stress and as an independent psychosocial stressor. It is generally understood that experiences of racism operate differently to affect mental health outcomes compared to general life stress. Racism is consistently implicated in poor psychological health outcomes among Arab Americans. Experiences of racism may be particularly harmful among Arab American adolescents who are in a critical developmental period. This study tested a minority stress framework among Arab American adolescents by examining the association between racism and psychological symptoms both directly and indirectly via stress.
Language: en