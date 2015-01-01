|
Roberts H, Ford TJ, Karl A, Reynolds S, Limond J, Adlam ALR. Front. Hum. Neurosci. 2022; 16: 835897.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
35754774
PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: Young people with paediatric acquired brain injury (pABI) are twice as likely to develop a mood disorder as their peers, frequently have significant unmet socio-emotional needs, and are at over double the risk of going on to use adult mental health services. Recent years have seen significant advances in the development of interventions for young people with mood disorders. However, evidence-based approaches to mood disorders in pABI are lacking and surprisingly little work has evaluated clinical and neuro-developmental models of mood disorders in this population.
mental health; brain injury; cognition; mood disorder; young people