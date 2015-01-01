|
Fonseca J, Liu X, Oliveira HP, Pereira T. Front. Neurol. 2022; 13: e859068.
35756926
BACKGROUND: Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is one of the leading causes of injury related mortality in the world, with severe cases reaching mortality rates of 30-40%. It is highly heterogeneous both in causes and consequences, complicating medical interpretation and prognosis. Gathering clinical, demographic, and laboratory data to perform a prognosis requires time and skill in several clinical specialties. Machine learning (ML) methods can take advantage of the data and guide physicians toward a better prognosis and, consequently, better healthcare. The objective of this study was to develop and test a wide range of machine learning models and evaluate their capability of predicting mortality of TBI, at hospital discharge, while assessing the similarity between the predictive value of the data and clinical significance.
machine learning; Traumatic Brain Injury; clinical significance; feature importance; feature selection; intensive care unit; mortality prediction