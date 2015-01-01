|
Research exploring risk factors of gun violence is limited, especially research involving women as perpetrators of violence. Yet, women account for 18-21% of convicted violent crime. The present study aimed to test if psychopathy, a notable risk factor for violence, was related to past convictions of gun violence, general forms of violence, and non-violent crime. In a sample of 206 female offenders, multinomial logistic regressions assessed how interpersonal, affective, and behavioral psychopathic traits increased the likelihood of women belonging to the gun violence group, a violent crime group, and a non-violent crime group.
violence; psychopathy; gun violence; female offender; firearm-related crime