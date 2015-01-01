|
Pajić V, Oresković S. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e857284.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
35757608
OBJECTIVES: The provide a descriptive analysis of the available population-level aggregated data on committed suicides in the Republic of Croatia, in the 2004-2018 period, showing emerging trends in suicide incidence focusing on sex/age/geographical distribution of suicides and the primary and secondary causes of suicide mortality, as well as making comparisons with similar neighboring neighboring countries.
Humans; Female; Male; Age Distribution; Sex Distribution; incidence; *Suicide; committed suicide; Croatia/epidemiology; Death Certificate; regional distribution; Registries; suicide rate