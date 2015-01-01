Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Although single institution studies have analyzed various animal attacks, there has not been multicenter investigation into dog bites in children. The purpose of this study was to characterize national trends and investigate the characteristics of pediatric dog bites.



METHODS: Aretrospective cohort study was conducted of pediatric dog bite injuries in the United States from 2015 to 2020 using the Pediatric Health Information System national database. Patient characteristics, injury locations, and need for intervention were analyzed. Mann-Whitney U test, Pearson chi-square, and Fisher exact test, and linear multivariate regressions were performed for statistical analysis of data values; statistical significance was maintained at P < 0.05.



RESULTS: A total of 56,106 patients were included, majority male (55.1%) with a median age 6.8 years (interquartile range 3.5-10.6). Incidence peaked in July (median =1217) with nadirs in February (median = 760). A substantial increase in bites was seen per overall Emergency Department presentations during the pandemic. Most common bite location was the head (62.1%), followed by the upper extremity (25.1%). Relative proportions of dog bites to the face gradually decreased with age (B = -3.4%/year, P< 0.001), whereas proportions to the upper extremities (B = + 1.9%/year, P < 0.001) and lower extremities (B = + 1.6%/year, P = 0.002) gradually increased with age. Overall, 8.0% patients required repair in the operating suite. injuries isolated to the head (OR= 2.6, P< 0.001) and those to multiple anatomic regions were more likely to require operative intervention [operating room (OR= 2.6, P< 0.001)].



CONCLUSIONS: Dog bites most commonly occur during the summer in school-aged boys. Toddlers disproportionately suffer injuries to the head, with a trend towards upper extremity bites in teenagers. The coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic ushered a spike in dog bite presentations among Emergency Department visits, further underscoring the need for targeted educational initiatives to halt the persistence of these preventable injuries.

Language: en