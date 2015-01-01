Abstract

A significant public health burden exists related to firearm-related injuries in the United States. Primary care physicians (PCPs) find themselves on the frontline to address it. This study aimed to determine if PCPs feel prepared and responsible for providing firearm safety counseling. Data were gathered via a direct 23-question survey of family medicine, internal medicine, and pediatric physicians and residents in North and Central Texas between May 2019 and January 2020. The survey was delivered to 518 outpatient providers, with a 24% response rate. Associations were assessed by chi-square/Fisher's exact test. A total of 62% agreed that preventable firearm death is an important health issue and PCPs can have a positive effect; 10% felt their residency provided or provides opportunities to learn about firearm safety and how to counsel patients; 55% agreed that a standardized tool to question and counsel patients on firearm safety such as a template in the electronic health record would be useful; and 68% stated they would use a standardized template in their practice if proven to reduce firearm-related injuries. Physicians who had received training in residency felt their knowledge was adequate to be able to provide meaningful counseling to patients (P < 0.001). In conclusion, PCPs are pivotal in addressing firearm safety. A formal curriculum across primary care specialties' graduate education programs should be developed to improve physicians' competency in addressing firearm safety. Further investigation into standardized tools that could be implemented into an electronic health record may help bridge the gap from awareness to implementation of interventions.

Language: en