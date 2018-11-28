Abstract

This systematic review was conducted to develop a broader understanding of the characteristics of older people who commit homicide. PubMed, Embase and PsycINFO were searched on 28 November 2018 for studies on homicides committed by people aged 55 years and over. Only articles published in English were included. Studies focusing on euthanasia and palliation were excluded. Fifteen articles met the inclusion criteria, with studies from the United States (n = 6), United Kingdom (n = 2), Australia, Canada, Finland, Italy, New Zealand, Switzerland and Turkey. The age range for 'older offenders' varied across the studies. Some studies examined the phenomena of sexual homicide and homicide-suicide. Offenders were more likely to be male, and the domestic setting for the offence was common. Social maladjustment, a care-giver role, personal physical and mental health problems and/or substance misuse issues were relevant to the offenders. Firearms-related homicides were common. Homicide committed by older people is rare but there may be a constellation of risk factors specific to this age group that needs further understanding. Our findings suggest that there is an increasing need for care of older offenders and a need for specialist forensic services for elderly offenders.

Language: en