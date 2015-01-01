|
Garcia A. J. Syst. Safety 2022; 57(2): 26-31.
Public transportation in the U.S. often relies on multi-modal components that represent a system of systems as exemplified by transit rail. Currently, transit rail safety is measured for individual railroads as the number of events/fatalities/injuries by productivity level (typically, revenue miles). Barriers for measuring the safety of the transit transportation system of systems include the aggregation of transit properties for a passenger's trip and the varieties of safety management systems used by transit agencies.
equity; rail; safety; safety metrics; transportation