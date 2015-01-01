SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jones M. J. Syst. Safety 2021; 56(3): 36-45.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, International System Safety Society)

DOI

10.56094/jss.v56i3.14

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

STAMP (System-Theoretic Accident Model and Processes) is a relatively new approach to safety assessment methodology and post-accident cause analysis; its prime developer is Nancy Leveson of MIT. STAMP is a holistic system-level approach to overall organizational structure and to technical operations and design. It takes a comprehensive look at all possible organizational and technical system influences that can ultimately affect the safety of technical processes and product designs in whatever scenarios or environments in which they operate or to which they are subjected. Of course, the process can be applied equally to both reliability of performance and security, in addition to safety.


Language: en

Keywords

nuclear; STAMP

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print