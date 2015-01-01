Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We examined the effectiveness of a second exposure to ACCEL, a novel driving training program, on latent hazard anticipation (HA) performance several months after their first exposure.



BACKGROUND: Past research has demonstrated that PC-based driver training programs can improve latent HA performance in young novice drivers, but these improvements are below the ceiling level.



METHOD: Twenty-five participants were randomly assigned to either the Placebo group, the ACCEL-1 group, or the ACCEL-2 group. Following the completion of the assigned training program, participants drove a series of eighteen scenarios incorporating latent hazards in a high-fidelity driving simulator with their eyes tracked. Participants returned two to six months following the first session and completed either the placebo program (ACCEL-1 and Placebo groups), or a second dose of training program (ACCEL-2 group), again followed by simulated evaluation drives.



RESULTS: The ACCEL-2 group showed improved HA performance compared to the ACCEL-1 and Placebo groups in the second evaluation.



CONCLUSION: ACCEL enhances young novice drivers' latent HA performance. The effectiveness of ACCEL is retained up to 6 months, and a second dose further improves HA performance. APPLICATION: Policy makers should consider requiring such training before the completion of graduate driver license programs. Young novice drivers that do not show successful latent HA performance could be required to complete additional training before being allowed to drive without restrictions.

