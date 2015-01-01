|
Lee JA, Armes L, Wachira BW. Int. J. Emerg. Med. 2022; 15(1): e30.
35764949
BACKGROUND: Road traffic injuries are a large and growing cause of morbidity and mortality in low- and middle-income countries, especially in Africa. Systematic data collection for traffic incidents in Kenya is lacking and in many low- and middle-income countries available data sources are disparate or missing altogether. Many Kenyans use social media platforms, including Twitter; many road traffic incidents are publicly reported on the microblog platform. This study is a prospective cohort analysis of all tweets related to road traffic incidents in Kenya over a 24-month period (February 2019 to January 2021).
Road safety; Trauma; Social media; Twitter; Kenya; Road traffic