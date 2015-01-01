Abstract

BACKGROUND: The use of drug detection dogs and other punitive policing methods remain common at music festivals in Australia and elsewhere, despite concern about iatrogenic effects and recommendations for their overhaul. While drug amnesty bins are a commonly implemented strategy purported to mitigate risk associated with policing, the efficacy of this intervention is debated. This paper investigates two of the most concerning iatrogenic effects of drug policing practices at Australian festivals - internal concealment and panic consumption - and explores the potential efficacy of drug amnesty bins.



METHODS: A stepped, mixed methods study (qual→QUANT→qual) comprised qualitative interviews with key informants and festivalgoers, and a quantitative online survey completed by almost 2000 Australian festivalgoers (52% male; median age 20 years old). Descriptive statistics were performed alongside bivariable and multivariable logistic regressions predicting internal concealment and panic consumption. Inductive thematic analysis was used to examine the qualitative data.



RESULTS: Among respondents who had ever used illicit drugs at festivals (n=1065), 23% reported hiding drugs internally to evade police detection and 17% reported panic consumption. Female respondents and respondents expecting dogs were at greater odds of reporting internal concealment. The qualitative data provided greater insight into the risky nature of internal concealment practices and panic incited by police at the gates. When asked if they would have considered discarding their drugs into a drug amnesty bin had they been concerned about detection, less than a quarter (24%) said they definitely or probably would have.



CONCLUSION: This paper adds to the evidence regarding iatrogenic effects of punitive drug policing practices at festivals. The findings have implications for shifting away from punitive policies to ones focused on public health. Additionally, the findings suggest drug amnesty bins should not be viewed as an adequate response for averting harms from drug policing.

Language: en