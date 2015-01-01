Abstract

Distracted driving can pose great risks to road traffic safety. Although there is a rich body of literature devoted to identifying the statistical association between distracted driving and crash risks, few are available to examine the causal effect mechanism of distracted driving. Thus, the study attempts to conduct the causal mediation analysis to reveal the impact mechanism of distracted driving on crash injury risks, in which various hazardous driving actions are used as the mediators between driver distraction and crash injuries. Sensitivity analysis is also carried out to validate the underlying assumption of causal mediation analysis. The analytic results indicate that 1) distracted driving can lead to a higher likelihood of hazardous driving actions such as failing to yield, disobeying traffic control devices, driving left of lane center, and failing to stop in assured clear distance, 2) both the driver distraction and hazardous actions are the contributory factors to the severe crash injuries, and 3) distracted driving is identified to have significant mediation effects on crash injury risks. The study confirms the causal mediation effects of distracted driving on crash injury risks, which can serve to propose specific safety countermeasures to mitigate the crash injury risks.

