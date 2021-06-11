Abstract

BACKGROUND: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak and subsequent disease-containment measures (such as school closures) significantly affected the lives of adolescents. We evaluated the mental-health status and factors associated with anxiety and depression among South Korean adolescents.



METHODS: A nationwide online survey was conducted to evaluate the mental-health status of South Korean adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, 570 adolescents aged 13-18 years were surveyed between May 27 and June 11, 2021. The participants completed the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale (GAD-7) and Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) to determine anxiety and depression symptoms, respectively. Stepwise logistic regression models were constructed to determine factors related to anxiety and depression.



RESULTS: Among the study participants, 11.2% and 14.2% had anxiety and depression, respectively. The results suggested that several factors, such as the experience of COVID-19 infection and quarantine of oneself, a family member or an acquaintance, physical and mental health problems, and fear of one's local community being discriminated against as a COVID-19 area were related to anxiety and depression.



CONCLUSION: The present study identified COVID-19-related factors associated with anxiety and depression among adolescents, and provides insights regarding potential interventions to improve the mental health of adolescents. To promote the mental health of adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic, special attention should be paid to individuals with physical or mental-health problems, and efforts should be made to reduce the negative social and emotional impacts of infection-control measures.

Language: en