Abstract

BACKGROUND: With increasing life expectancy, declining mortality, and birth rates, the world's geriatric population is increasing. Falls in the older people are one of the most common and serious problems. Injuries from falls can be fatal or non-fatal and physical or psychological, leading to a reduction in the ability to perform activities of daily living. The aim of this study was to determine the prevalence of falls in the older people through systematic review and meta-analysis.



METHODS: In this systematic review and meta-analysis, the data from studies on the prevalence of falls in the older people in the world were extracted in the databases of Scopus, Web of Science (WoS), PubMed and Science Direct, and Google Scholar, Magiran and Scientific Information Database (SID) without any time limit until August 2020. To analyze the eligible studies, the stochastic effects model was used, and the heterogeneity of the studies with the I(2) index was investigated. Data analysis was conducted with Comprehensive Meta-Analysis software (Version 2).



RESULTS: In the review of 104 studies with a total sample size of 36,740,590, the prevalence of falls in the older people of the world was 26.5% (95% CI 23.4-29.8%). The highest rate of prevalence of falls in the older people was related to Oceania with 34.4% (95% CI 29.2-40%) and America with 27.9% (95% CI 22.4-34.2%). The results of meta-regression indicated a decreasing trend in the prevalence of falls in the older people of the world by increasing the sample size and increasing the research year (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: The problem of falls, as a common problem with harmful consequences, needs to be seriously considered by policymakers and health care providers to make appropriate plans for preventive interventions to reduce the rate of falls in the older people.

