Abstract

One of the most common causes of accidents in chemical industry is human error. In order to minimize the accident frequency and associated damage, a better understanding of the role played by human factor in such accident is prerequisite. The Human Factors Analysis and Classification System- Petrochemical Enterprise Fire and Explosion (HFACS-PEFE) model is established to examine the mechanism of human failure. According to the model, violations, intellectual limitations, inadequate supervision, and insufficient safety culture are the most essential elements in the occurrence of accidents. Both direct causes and latent human failures involved in chemical industry accidents are identified and are then analyzed. An accident database is constructed which includes accident date, location, death and injuries. Relationships between different human factors, which are involved in the HFACS-PEFE framework, are identified by conducting chi-square test and odds ratio (OR) analysis. Different accident development paths and corresponding probabilities are achieved with the help of these relationships.

