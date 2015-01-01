|
Cerda-De la O B, Cerda-Molina AL, Mayagoitia-Novales L, de la Cruz-López M, Biagini-Alarcón M, Hernández-Zúñiga EL, Borráz-León JI, Whaley-Sánchez JA. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e898017.
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is one of the most prevalent forms of violence against women globally and it is considered a public health problem. Because the experience of IPV is stressful and traumatic for victims, they are at high risk of developing alteration of the Hypothalamus-Pituitary-Adrenal (HPA) axis functioning as well as anxiety and depression symptoms. The aim of this study was to compare the quality of life and changes in cortisol response to an acute stressor between women exposed to IPV and non-exposed women. Differences according to symptoms of anxiety and depression including the risk of suicide thoughts, were also analyzed.
