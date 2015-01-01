Abstract

This paper describes some of the forms of violence in cyberspace and possible prevention. The second part of this paper provides an analysis of students' views on possible online abuse and prevention. The research aims to highlight statistically significant opportunities for raising awareness of possible online abuse and the prevention of cyberbullying. The survey consists of a total of 20 testimonials, which are divided into 4 parts, and each part assesses different aspects. The conclusion of this research is that the Internet environment does not provide enough feedback on the reactions of the person to whom the harassing messages were sent, which in the abuser reduces the feeling of causing true emotional and psychological harm to another person, reducing the degree of self-control and insight into the level of bullying.

