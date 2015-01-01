Abstract

Psychotic experiences (PEs) are prevalent in the general population, particularly in adolescents. PEs are associated with various negative outcomes such as psychotic, depressive, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorders and suicidal behavior. Recent studies in the general population have suggested that what makes PEs relevant is not so much the experiences per se, but their association with non-psychotic comorbidity and other transdiagnostic domains. Thus, there is a need for a better understanding of how PEs exist in a larger psychopathological context in adolescents. In the present study we aimed to explore this, using latent profile analysis (LPA) to identify different patterns in which PEs, psychiatric symptoms and psychological processes co-occur. LPA was conducted using data from an adolescent general population subsample (n = 335) with PEs. We conducted LPA, using measures of PEs, psychiatric symptoms and behaviors (depression, anxiety post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidal behavior) and cognitive and affective processes of entrapment/defeat and emotional regulation as manifest variables. We found that the best fit was obtained with a four-class solution that distinguished primarily between different levels of overall severity: "low symptomatology" (19.1%), "mild-moderate symptomatology" (39.4%), "moderate symptomatology" (33.7%); "high symptomatology" (7.8%). Levels of depression, post-traumatic stress symptoms and defeat/entrapment were most differentiated between classes. The high symptomatology group showed the highest scores in all psychiatric symptoms suicidal ideation, and emotional/cognitive domains, except in cognitive reappraisal. This group also showed the highest usage of emotional suppression. Our results suggest that the assessment of mental health risk in adolescents should be aware that PEs exist in a broad context of other domains of psychopathology and transdiagnostic cognitive and affective processes.

