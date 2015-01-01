Abstract

Transgender (trans) survivors of sexual assault are often seen by health care providers who lack the necessary training to provide inclusive care and supports. To foster trans-affirming care provision postsexual assault, in 2019-2020, we developed and successfully evaluated an e-learning curriculum for forensic nurses working across Ontario, Canada. The curriculum, entitled Providing Trans-Affirming Care for Sexual Assault Survivors, was later broadened for use by various types of service providers and made freely accessible. Since this time, there has been good uptake of the curriculum across a diverse range of professionals and organizations. Our curriculum is one important and novel initiative to advance the provision of trans-affirming care and supports for trans survivors of sexual assault. The curriculum can be adapted, as necessary, to local contexts and used in other jurisdictions.

