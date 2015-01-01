|
Citation
|
Pawar KS, Teli SN, Shetye P, Shetty S, Satam V, Sahani A. Journal of The Institution of Engineers (India): Series C 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This research paper proposes a blind-spot monitoring and alert system that is devised to provide an early warning with regard to the proximity of surrounding vehicles to the driver. First, the significance of blind-spot monitoring is described. Then, the different blind-spot detection technologies compiled during research are presented. Finally, an in-depth description of the proposed system, it's functioning, and results obtained are presented followed by a discussion for additional improvement ideas. The contributions in this paper are (1) A detailed study for blind spot detection using Lidar. (2) Design and development of a retrofittable wireless blind-spot detection system.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ADAS; Blind-spot detection; Blind-spot warning; LIDAR