|
Citation
|
Nishimura T, Murakami T, Sakurai S. BMC Psychol. 2022; 10(1): e164.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35768854
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Loneliness in children has been a major topic of interest in both clinical and developmental psychology. Further studies to investigate predictors of loneliness are needed for educational practices.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children; Loneliness; Longitudinal study; Hierarchical linear modeling; Mover-stayer latent transition analysis