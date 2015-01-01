Abstract

This study aimed to explore ethical dilemmas and challenges faced by young mental healthcare researchers and professionals working with survivors of suicide (hereinafter suicide survivors). Two focus group discussions (FGDs) Researcher FGD (with those engaged in suicide research) and Clinician FGD (with those providing treatment to suicide survivors) - consisting of open-ended questions and lasting for 70-90 minutes were conducted and analysed using Thematic Analysis. Five themes were identified: i) struggling with the incongruity of harm within benefit, ii) difficulty in delineating boundaries, iii) self-doubt in one's professional competence, iv) nature of suicide straining the limits of confidentiality, and v) working with structural limitations. The study helps to understand the obstacles and dilemmas encountered in adhering to ethical principles while working with vulnerable individuals.

