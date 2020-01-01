Abstract

The recent article by Whitehill et al1 contributes significantly to the literature by adding valuable information to national estimates of pediatric cannabis exposures to edible products. The authors concluded that there were growing concerns of increases in unintentional cannabis ingestions at home during the coronavirus disease pandemic, and their report was consistent with our clinical impression. Using the New Jersey Poison Information and Education System (NJPIES) poisoning surveillance call data, we compared the number of pediatric edible cannabis exposures (aged 0-19 years) reported from January to September 2020 during the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic and statewide shelter-in-place order, with the number of reports during the same 9-month period from 2018 to 2019.



From January 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020, the NJPIES received 98 calls regarding pediatric edible cannabis, 93 of which were exposures and 5 were informational. Among these 93 exposures reported to the NJPIES, 71 resulted in...

