|
Citation
|
Yeung MEM, Lang E. Pediatrics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Academy of Pediatrics)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35765966
|
Abstract
|
We thank Myran and Finkelstein for their thoughtful comments on our article studying the impact of national cannabis legislation on pediatric cannabis-related emergency department (ED) visits.1 We agree with the suggestion that our study did not fully study the impact of the legalization of edible cannabis products for commercial sale, particularly as we did not collect data with sufficient lead time between changes in legislation and analysis of change. Because at the time of publishing, data were heavily confounded because of the impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), we chose not to look at pediatric cannabis-related visits during this time. Thus, we agree that interpretation of our findings does require an awareness that data reflected an immature time period in the commercial sale of edible cannabis products.
Language: en