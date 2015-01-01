Abstract

This study aimed to explore the relationship among childhood maltreatment, impulsiveness and antisocial personality through a questionnaire survey of violent male inmates. We found that the scores of inmates with Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD) in Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-28 item Short Form (CTQ-SF) and Barratt Impulsive Scale-11 (BIS-11) were higher than those in the Non-Antisocial personality group, and there was a significant correlation between the scores of CTQ-SF and BIS-11. We found that the interaction between impulsivity and childhood abuse predicts ASPD levels. Moreover, motor and non-planning impulsiveness played important roles in the observed differences in antisocial personality scores among the inmates who had experienced childhood maltreatment; motor impulsiveness was mainly related to emotional abuse, physical abuse, and sexual abuse, while non-planning impulsiveness was mainly related to emotional neglect and physical neglect. These findings suggest that identifying and providing timely intervention for inmates with high impulsiveness who experienced maltreatment in childhood may also contribute to the prevention of violent behavior and to better prison management.

Language: en