Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to evaluate the knowledge of the obstetricians and gynecologists in the care of women victims of violence in the public health system and the existence of institutional mechanisms to support them.



METHODS: A cross-sectional and observational study was conducted with an electronic questionnaire by physicians who provided care in the obstetrics and gynecology emergency unit of the public health system. This study aimed to identify the care for victims of violence who received the institutional mechanisms of support, the difficulties encountered in determining the appropriate care, and estimates of the prevalence of violence against women.



RESULTS: Notably, 92 physicians responded to the questionnaire. Of these, 85% had already provided care in one or more cases of violence, and 60% believed that <20% of the women received adequate care in these cases, mainly due to the short-time frame of the consultation, lack of team preparation, and lack of institutional resources. A total of 61% of the participants believed that they were not prepared to provide adequate care in those cases.



CONCLUSIONS: Most of the physicians interviewed, although reported to have sufficient knowledge to adequately treat victims of violence, did not provide such care due to lack of institutional support.

