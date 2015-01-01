Abstract

With legal commercialization of cannabis in a growing number of US states, increasing numbers of children have experienced unintentional cannabis exposure resulting in calls to poison control centers, health care visits,1 and hospitalizations.2,3 Edible cannabis products, which can have a high concentration of δ-9-tetrahyrocannabinol and may resemble foods that appeal to youth, have been implicated in many such exposures.4,5 In addition, edible products are often sold with multiple doses per package, meaning ingestion of large quantities is possible before effects are realized. Use of edible cannabis products has increased over time,6,7 but we lack national estimates of edible-involved pediatric cannabis exposures...



Poison center calls associated with pediatric exposure to cannabis increased in the United States from 2017 to 2019; the increase appears to be largely composed of unintentional exposures to edible cannabis products. Pediatric exposures were more frequent, and more often involved edible products, in states with legal adult cannabis use...

Language: en