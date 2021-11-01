Abstract

Lifelong health and well-being are rooted in developmental experiences faced during childhood. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are preventable, potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood (age 0-17 years) such as witnessing or experiencing violence, experiencing neglect, or having a family member attempt or die by suicide. Exposure to ACEs is linked to negative outcomes later in life, including chronic disease; mental health and substance use problems; and even lower education attainment, fewer job opportunities, and decreased earning potential. More than 60% of adults report experiencing ≥1 ACE during childhood, and nearly 1 in 6 adults report experiencing ≥4 ACEs.6

Recent research suggests that preventing ACEs could potentially reduce millions of cases of heart disease, depression, and other negative health outcomes.6

Given the prevalence of ACEs, their documented impacts on future health and social outcomes, and the potential impacts of prevention efforts, investments in ACE prevention may help to improve public health across the lifespan.



In December 2019, the U.S. Congress appropriated $4 million toward the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s ACE prevention efforts for Fiscal Year 20 (FY20)--the first ever appropriation of its kind. However, for years before the formal receipt of funding, CDC invested resources in conducting surveillance on ACEs; studying the impact of ACEs on violence, injury, and other negative health outcomes; and developing, evaluating, implementing, and disseminating ACE prevention strategies (Appendix Figure 1, available online). CDC's investments in ACE prevention are driven by the public health approach: conducting surveillance to define the scope of the problem, identifying the risk and protective factors associated with ACEs, developing and testing prevention strategies, and implementing strategies that work to prevent ACEs and create healthy childhoods for all children...

