Abstract

Women's safety has become a major concern in all parts of the world as a result of growing violence against them. They have become accustomed to being physically or mentally mistreated. Harassment at work and in public places is causing individuals to abandon their passions and goals. Although the government has passed various anti-harassment legislation, the rate of female harassment has not decreased. Being amoral support is the best approach to reduce violence (robbery, sexual assault, domestic violence, and so on) against them. As a result, the Women Safety Patrolling Robot will endeavour to ensure the safety of women. Existing systems use CCTV cameras to record incidents, but this is not a preventative strategy for women's protection, whereas the suggested patrolling robot will patrol in its assigned area and check for anonymous behaviours. As a result, the women's community will benefit more from the night patrolling robot.



KEYWORDS: Aurdino, Esp32 Cam, L293D Driver, Universal Motors, Embedded C Programming.

Language: en