Citation
Rençber S, Ceylan A. Gumushane University journal of health science -- Gümüşhane Üniversitesi Sağlık Bilimleri Dergisi 2022; 11(2): 748-759.
Vernacular Title
Bir Tekstil Fabrikasında Çalışan İşçilerin Karşılaştıkları Riskler ve İş Kazası Geçirme Durumlarının Değerlendirilmesi
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The aim of this study is to determine the OHS knowledge level of employees in a textile factory, to determine the hazards and risks they are exposed to, to determine their effects on their health levels, to evaluate the results of employment and periodic examinations of employees and to develop recommendations. A survey was conducted by interviewing face-to-face with a total of 150 employees, 79 of whom were women and 71 of whom were men, working in the factory. The risk assessment report of the workplace was examined and the identified risks and the environment measurements made accordingly were evaluated. 24% of the participants were younger than 20 years old, 16.7% were employed within one year, 39.3% had four years or less experience. The majority of the participants in the study work in the sewing shop and the majority of the workers (67.1%) are women. Participants of the study; 44.7% of them work sitting and 54.7% of them stand up. The risks that employees are most exposed to; 43.3% constantly repetitive movements, 55% long-term sitting, 17% heavy lifting, 16% continuous standing. 21.3% of the employees stated that they were exposed to at least one accident. Exposure to accidents in order of frequency; These are “hand-finger jamming, crushing”, “hand-foot sharp-penetrating injury” and “low back pain”. In the workplace where risk assessment is carried out; 77 risks were identified, of which 15 were high risk, 58 medium risk, and 4 low risk. The majority of the workers in the textile factory are women, young people and people with low socio-economic level. Constantly repetitive movements, sitting for a long time, lifting heavy loads, standing constantly cause accidents such as "hand-finger jamming, crushing", "hand-foot-cutting-penetrating injury".
Language: tr