Yu GJ, Song YE, Jung JB, Kim NJ, Kwak DH, Investigation TKAOSC. Journal of the Korean Academy of Scientific Criminal Investigation - 과학수사학회지 2022; 16(2): 110-118.
부산지역의 중독자살변사 현황과 현장조사에서 발생하는 문제점 개선에 대하여
Abstract
|
As a result of analysis for 1091 cases classified as suicide by addiction from the unnatural death cases registered on Scientific Crime Analysis System (SCAS) of Busan Metropolitan Police from January 2014 to December 2020, almost of them have shown similar aspects to the data from Statistics Korea. But it was not only investigated that the rate of cases where causes for suicides cannot be known is high as 63.6% in average, but also shown that in proofs of fields and examination, there are high rates of being not written (excluding gas addiction). Meanwhile, unlike gas addiction that various proofs of fields and examination are found showing a low rate of blood collection (4.5%), poison addiction and drug addiction have shown a somewhat high rate of blood collection but in general, a low rate of it (27.7%). To solve such problems, it is needed to establish a field identification system which can share materials for field identification or can complement them by integrating. Furthermore, it is thought that not to occur differences in the SCAS records by people writing them, the standardized writing method is needed, and that from a viewpoint of collecting proofs, seeking ways to boost drawing blood and, simultaneously, discussing about subjects for blood collection are needed.
Language: ko