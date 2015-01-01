Abstract

The recent ship accidents have resulted in enormous loss of life and property, and the results of the investigation show that most of the causes of accidents are due to human factors. Currently, the training that passenger ship crews must complete is focused on theories about crowd management, safety training, crisis management, and primary emergency response practice, training on various variables such as the limited environment and the effects of fear in emergencies, the ability to respond to them, and training to develop correct judgment and leadership skills are not conducted. this study intends to provide essential data for developing a curriculum to respond to emergencies by analyzing the curriculum for passenger ship crew and crew members. thus the regulations and status of passenger ship training curriculum operated domestic and overseas were identified, and the curriculum was analyzed through a comparison of curriculum cases. Based on this, the development training model of the passenger ship emergency response manager and additional curriculum to improve passenger ship safety were presented. Therefore, it is expected that the quality and effectiveness of domestic passenger ship safety training will be improved at the same time through this study.

